Gulf Shores unveils mat to make beach handicap accessible

(Photo courtesy WKRG)

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – A long blue pathway stretches from the walkway at the West end of Gulf Shores public beach across the sand bringing visitors in wheelchairs, trouble walking or just loaded down with beach gear, 200 feet closer to the Gulf of Mexico.

It’s called an “access mat” made by a company in New Jersey and the newest addition to the Alabama beach.

Five feet wide, it is made of plastic and held in place with 12-inch stakes. Folks who have used it say it makes getting where they are going much easier.

The mat is the first of its kind on Baldwin County beaches.  The city is considering placing more access mats along the beachfront.

