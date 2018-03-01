Head-on crash leaves a man dead in Warren County

TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a head-on crash in Warren County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on S.R. 123 in Turtlecreek Township.

According to OSP, 57-year-old Harold C. Price from Morrow was driving south on S.R. 123 when he tried to pass another vehicle.

Price’s vehicle was hit head-on by a car. Price was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

OSP says Price wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the car was taken to Atrium Medical Center with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Turtlecreek Township Fire and EMS, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Morrow Police Department assisted at the crash scene.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.