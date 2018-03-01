Head-on crash leaves a man dead in Warren County

TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a head-on crash in Warren County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on S.R. 123 in Turtlecreek Township.

According to OSP, 57-year-old Harold C. Price from Morrow was driving south on S.R. 123 when he tried to pass another vehicle.

Price’s vehicle was hit head-on by a car. Price was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

OSP says Price wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the car was taken to Atrium Medical Center with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Turtlecreek Township Fire and EMS, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Morrow Police Department assisted at the crash scene.

