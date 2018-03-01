Jazz hall’s signature sousaphone stolen in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Be on the lookout for a wraparound tuba: Someone has stolen the signature sousaphone belonging to Preservation Hall in New Orleans.

Creative director and musician Ben Jaffe wrote about it on the traditional jazz venue’s Facebook page, saying he bought it after Hurricane Katrina to replace one lost to the 2005 storm.

A photo shows him playing the brass sousaphone, which has “Preservation Hall, New Orleans” painted on the bell.

He says it was taken Saturday, after a performance at New Orleans Airlift.

Jeanette Jaffe said Thursday they’ve received multiple calls since the message was posted Wednesday, but none led to recovery of the instrument. She says some callers even offered their own instruments.