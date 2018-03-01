Kroger to stop selling guns at Fred Meyer chain to people under 21 years old

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) — Kroger announced its Fred Meyer chain will stop selling guns to anyone under the age of 21.

According to CNN, Kroger sells guns and ammunition at 45 Fred Meyer stores in four western states.

Kroger joins Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart, who also announced a new policy of not selling guns to anyone under 21 years old.

“In response to the tragic events in Parkland and elsewhere, we’ve taken a hard look at our policies and procedures for firearm sales,” Kroger said in a statement. “Recent events demonstrate the need for additional action on the part of responsible gun retailers.”

CNN also reports that Kroger is in the process of scaling back gun departments at some stores “due to softer demand and changing customer preferences.”