Local man sentenced for shooting at officers during standoff

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Montgomery County Prosecutor said 43-year-old William Gibson from Trotwood was sentenced Thursday to a mandatory of 14 years in prison for shooting at Trotwood Police Officers during a standoff.

The officers and the SWAT team responded to a house in the 4600 block of Wolf Creek Pike October 13 where there were reports of a woman with a gunshot wound.

Officers were at the standoff for about two hours until the suspect surrendered.

Gibson was indicted October 23, 2017 on multiple charges.

Prosecutor Heck added, “Thankfully, none of the officers were injured during this intense situation. Considering the number of firearms the defendant had, and the number of shots he fired, it could easily have turned deadly.”

