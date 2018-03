GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Local college students are teaming up to curb the opioid epidemic with a creative invention.

Students from Wright State University and Cedarville University created disposable bag with a mixture and water to safely get rid of opioids.

The students hope more than the forty pharmacies using the bags for research will want to use this creative tool.

Researches estimate the cost of wasted prescription drugs in the United States is $30,000,000,000.00 per year.