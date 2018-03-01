Miami Valley pastor at White House opioid summit

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – The White House hosted an opioid Summit, Thursday, to discuss efforts to combat the opioid crisis – and a Xenia pastor is there to lend his voice to the discussion.

Pastor Greg Delaney does outreach services right in Dayton.

He joined the President, the First Lady, and other top officials in Washington for an White House summit on the opioid crisis.

“Included on the panels today that will be sharing with us, are Ben Carson, Jeff Sessions, I think Melania is providing some opening remarks but the panel discussion will be around very specific topics: prevention, treatment alternatives, community organization kind of things,” Delaney said.

According to the White House, the summit included individuals who have been affected by the opioid crisis, as well as addiction and recovery focused organizations.

The Trump Administration detailed the steps they’ve taken to tackle the opioid crisis.

Delaney was invited there, due to his work locally with Woodhaven Recovery at Samaritan Behavioral Health and Reach For Tomorrow Ohio.

“It’s ridiculously cool and intensely intimidating so you know I’m just a pastor guy from Xenia at the end of the day,” Delaney said. “You know, I’m just here to serve folks and if this is an opportunity to serve this esteemed team of people with the little bit of knowledge that we’ve gained and the work that we’ve done in Ohio, then that’s the heart of today.”

The president declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency, last year.

Today, Delaney got the chance to listen to White House officials and ask questions about their plans to combat the opioid epidemic.

