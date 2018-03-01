OHSAA says Dunbar boys basketball team is out of tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – One local basketball was removed from the Ohio High School Athletic Association Tournament Wednesday.

The organization confirmed the Dunbar High School Boys Divison II Basketball team will take a timeout in the tournament for an ineligible player in a tournament game.

Dayton Thurgood Marshall High School will replace the Dunbar High School team, as it is a rule in the OHSAA.

According to the OHSAA, the organization made seven documented attempts to tell the school it needed to suspend their players after a bench-clearing fight incident on January 10 but the players did not serve their suspensions.

The result of those actions forced the team to forfeit and give up their spot in the tournament.

“We never want to remove a team from the tournament, but the school’s inability to follow proper procedure and communicate is disturbing,” said Dr. Dan Ross, OHSAA Executive Director. “Sitting out two games for fighting, or leaving the bench during a fight, is a rule that all our coaches and schools know. It’s a rule that we communicate many times each season. We are disappointed that the school could not follow through with our repeated attempts to bring a resolution to this matter in the last seven weeks.”

According the OHSAA, Thurgood Marshall players also left the bench during the January 10 fight, but the school properly suspended those players in consultation with school administrators and the district athletic administrator.