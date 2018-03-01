Pilot who flew to Ohio for sex with teen sentenced to prison

By Published:

CLEVELAND (AP) — A California pilot who flew to Ohio to have sex with a 13-year-old girl and was arrested by undercover police officers has received 18 months in prison.

Cleveland.com reports 33-year-old Ryan Johnson, of Camarillo, California, pleaded guilty last month to attempted unlawful contact with a minor. He was sentenced Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court in Cleveland.

Prosecutors have said Johnson, a pilot for a private company, flew to Akron last August and then drove to a park in the Cleveland suburb of Newburgh Heights for a planned rendezvous with a teen he’d exchanged explicit messages with on a chat site. He was instead met by members of the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Johnson’s attorney wasn’t immediately available for comment Thursday.

