School seeks $1 from town for increased school budget

By Published:

TIVERTON, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island school district is asking local taxpayers to dig deeper into their pockets to fund next year’s school budget.

But don’t expect outrage in Tiverton. The school committee wants a total of $1.

The committee is proposing increasing the next fiscal year’s school budget by $800,000 over last year, but noted that it is getting an expected $340,000 in state aid and will withdraw almost $460,000 from its reserve fund. That leaves the town on the hook for $1, a minimum amount required by state law.

School Committee member Deborah Pallasch tells The Newport Daily News that the board has never asked for just $1 before.

A town referendum May 19 will allow registered voters to decide on the budget.

