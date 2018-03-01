UD’s Green Named A-10 Coach Of The Year

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Atlantic 10 Conference announced its season women’s basketball awards and recognized head coach Shauna Green and three University of Dayton student-athletes.

Coach Green was named A-10 Coach of the Year in just her second season at the helm. She guided the Flyers to a 22-5 record during the regular season and their second straight A-10 Championship. Last season, she was named the WBCA National Rookie Coach of the Year.

Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan commented on Coach Green’s honor.

“Being named Coach of the Year is an honor for Shauna and the entire women’s basketball program,” Sullivan stated. “Shauna is not about individual accolades, but this recognition reflects her leadership and commitment to excellence. We are proud of Shauna, her staff, and the entire team.”

Senior guard Jenna Burdette was named First Team All-Conference while senior forward JaVonna Layfield and sophomore guard Jayla Scaife were named Second Team All-Conference.

Burdette and Layfield are finishing up stellar careers in the Dayton uniform, having together rewritten the program record books. They have won multiple A-10 titles and were on the team that made the Elite Eight run back in 2015. Scaife is only her second season at Dayton, but has already had a tremendous impact. This season, she has career highs in games started, minutes, shooting percentage, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, and points per game.

Dayton enters the A-10 Tournament as the No. 1 seed and will host Richmond Friday at 11 a.m. at the Richmond Coliseum.