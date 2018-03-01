WSU’s Welch HL Player of the Year

Player of the Year Chelsea Welch led the league in scoring, averaging 21.6 points per game in league games, adding 4.1 assists in those contests. Freshman of the Year Macee Williams posted 13.8 points and 7.6 rebounds in league play her freshman season, leading the league in field goal percentage. Defensive Player of the Year Jen Wellnitz averaged 2.5 steals in league play as part of the top scoring defense in the country (46.1 points per game). Taylor Jones put up 10.2 points per game in league play, earning her Sixth Player of the Year honors.

The Horizon League also announced 2017-18 First and Second Team All-League, All-Defensive Team, and All-Freshman team honorees. Joining Welch on the First Team were Cleveland State’s Ashanti Abshaw and Khayla Livingston, Green Bay’s Jessica Lindstrom, and IUPUI’s Danielle Lawrence. Milwaukee’s Steph Kostowicz and Jenny Lindner, Green Bay’s Allie LeClaire, and Youngstown State’s Indiya Benjamin joined Freshman of the Year Macee Williams on Second Team.

Detroit Mercy’s Lexey Tobel, Green Bay’s Karly Murphy, NKU’s Kailey Coffey, and Youngstown State’s Chelsea Olson were named to the All-Freshman team along with Williams. Wellnitz, along with teammate Jessica Lindstrom, CSU’s Shadae Bosley, IUPUI’s Jenna Gunn, and WSU’s Emily Vogelpohl made up the All-Defensive Team.

League awards are voted on by a 30-member panel that includes head coaches, sports information directors and a media representative from each school. All-Defensive Team and Defensive Player of the Year honors are only voted on by head coaches.

Player of the Year: Chelsea Welch, Wright State

Coach of the Year: Austin Parkinson, IUPUI

Freshman of the Year: Macee Williams, IUPUI

Defensive Player of the Year: Jen Wellnitz, Green Bay

Sixth Player of the Year: Taylor Jones, Oakland

All-League First Team (alphabetical by school)

Ashanti Abshaw, Cleveland State

Khayla Livingston, Cleveland State

Jessica Lindstrom, Green Bay

Danielle Lawrence, IUPUI

Chelsea Welch, Wright State

All-League Second Team (alphabetical by school)

Allie LeClaire, Green Bay

Macee Williams, IUPUI

Steph Kostowicz, Milwaukee

Jenny Lindner, Milwaukee

Indiya Benjamin, Youngstown State

All-Freshman Team (alphabetical by school)

Lexey Tobel, Detroit Mercy

Karly Murphy, Green Bay

Macee Williams, IUPUI

Kailey Coffey, Northern Kentucky

Chelsea Olson, Youngstown State

All-Defensive Team (alphabetical by school)

Shadae Bosley, Cleveland State

Jessica Lindstrom, Green Bay

Jen Wellnitz, Green Bay

Jenna Gunn, IUPUI

Emily Vogelpohl, Wright State