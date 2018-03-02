1 arrested after police chase ends in Miamisburg

By Published:
(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been arrested after a police chase Friday.

Police tell 2 NEWS the chase began in Franklin and ended near the intersection of Benner Road and Miamisburg-Centerville Road.

Franklin Police took one person into custody and the Ohio State Highway Patrol was also involved in the chase.

The suspect vehicle crashed into a ditch and a Miamisburg Police patrol car got stuck in the mud during the chase.

Miamisburg Police reponded to the area and helped direct traffic around the scene.

Two nearby schools, Medlar View Elementary and Miamisburg Middle Schools, did not have classes Friday due to a professional development day. According to the Miamisburg City School district no students were in class.

