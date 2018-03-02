Almost 700 drivers receive warning from speed camera

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department is expected to issue almost 700 warnings to drivers from the speed camera in Dayton.

The warnings come from the fixed speed camera on S. Keowee Street between Third & Fifth Street. The 30 day warning period started February 1.

READ MORE: Traffic camera in effect at Keowee Street

The Dayton Police Department says the 30 warning period comes to a close Friday.

Citations for speeding in the area will start Saturday, March 3.

