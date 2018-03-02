Amazon’s Alexa goes quiet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After losing her voice in the name of publicity for a much-talked about Super Bowl ad, the electronic personal assistant, Amazon’s Alexa, has gone quiet today with widespread reports of malfunctions.

While some Alexa services are still functioning through the phone app, users have been unable to use voice commands to access information or services. Consumer complaints say the device gives replies such as “I’m not sure what went wrong” or “sorry, your amazon echo dot lots its connection.”

Alexa is failing because AWS is really struggling today pic.twitter.com/jwNQy5BmS2 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 2, 2018

Alexa is down !! @amazon — Varun Sood (@thefrogger2) March 2, 2018

Amazon does not have a page that tracks the status of consumer products and complaints. However, Down Detector, an site that tracks the availability and issues with products and services in real-time, has recorded massive uptick in reported issues with the smart device since the morning of March 2.