Amazon’s Alexa goes quiet

WATE Staff Published:
This March 2, 2016 photo shows an Echo Dot in San Francisco. Amazon.com is introducing two devices, the Amazon Tap and Echo Dot, that are designed to amplify the role that its voice-controlled assistant Alexa plays in people’s homes and lives. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After losing her voice in the name of publicity for a much-talked about Super Bowl ad, the electronic personal assistant, Amazon’s Alexa, has gone quiet today with widespread reports of malfunctions.

While some Alexa services are still functioning through the phone app, users have been unable to use voice commands to access information or services. Consumer complaints say the device gives replies such as “I’m not sure what went wrong” or “sorry, your amazon echo dot lots its connection.”

Amazon does not have a page that tracks the status of consumer products and complaints. However, Down Detector, an site that tracks the availability and issues with products and services in real-time, has recorded massive uptick in reported issues with the smart device since the morning of March 2.

