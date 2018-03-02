Book drive helps Dayton students ‘Read Across America’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In a nod to Dr. Seuss’ birthday, students across the country picked up books for Read Across America Day.

The initiative, promoted by the National Education Association, is an annual reading motivation and awareness program. At City Day Community School in Dayton, students received a gift in celebration of the event.

The Victoria Theatre Association (VTA) teamed up with literacy coalition Project READ and business analytics company Teredata to collect 2,000 books to hand out at the school. Friday, volunteers delivered the donation and read several Dr. Seuss stories to students.

“Reading is the foundation for all subjects,” said Crystal Mosley, City Day Superintendent. “In order to do math, to you have to read. In order to do science, you have to read.”

Each of the school’s 147 students picked out four books from the donations. VTA gave some to stock teachers’ classroom shelves and donated the rest to Project READ.

“We are always trying to encourage students to take that imagination journey that reading provides and utilize that for their love of reading and the other arts,” said Amy Handra, assistant director of the VTA Education and Engagement Department.

National Read Across America Day is typically celebrated every March 2nd, coinciding with the birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss.