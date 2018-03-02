Complaint and affidavit filed in DPS vs. OHSAA case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools filed a complaint against the Ohio High School Athletic Association about a clear explanation of players being ejected after a fight occurred at a basketball game.

The OHSAA said Wednesday Dunbar High School boys basketball team is out of the tournament in relation to the fight and ineligible player in a tournament game.

The complaint details email exchanges between DPS and the OHSAA  and what occurred during the Dunbar vs. Thurgood Marshall basketball game January 10.

OHSAA says Dunbar didn’t properly suspend players after a January brawl.

DPS clams the player in question was not involved in the fight and should have been eligible.

DPS is filing a lawsuit against the OHSAA, and a court hearing will be on Tuesday.

An affidavit was filed for this case. You can look at the document below:

Click on the image to read the affidavit in the case for DPS vs. OHSAA

 

The Dunbar boys basketball team was scheduled to play against Bishop Fenwick Sunday but this game is rescheduled to Thursday, March 8.

