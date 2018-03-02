Crash brings down power lines in Bellbrook

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – DP&L has been called to the scene of a crash that brought down power lines in Bellbrook.

The single-vehicle crash happened on W. Franklin St. near Bonniedale Drive around 7:40 a.m. Friday.

Police say an SUV was going west on W. Franklin Street when it experienced a mechanical issue, causing the driver to lose control.

The SUV hit a power pole, bringing down live power lines. DP&L is waiting for extra crews to work shut off power and work on the lines.

W. Franklin St. is closed in both directions from S. Lakeman Drive to S. Linda Drive. Police say that stretch of road will be closed for several hours as crews work to clear the scene.

The driver of the SUV wasn’t wearing a seatbelt but wasn’t hurt. The passenger in the SUV was wearing a seatbelt, but suffered minor injuries.

