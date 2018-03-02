Dayton Red Cross volunteers helping after Cincinnati flooding

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) Mass flooding across the Cincinnati area has devastated neighborhoods and Red Cross volunteers from Dayton are there helping out.

Executive Director of the Red Cross’s Dayton Area Chapter, Cory Paul says: “Thousands and thousands of people have been affected by the flooding.”

Heavy rains caused the river to swell and water to pour into homes and buildings. Streets in Cincinnati were swallowed under several feet of water.

“The flooding of the Ohio River is pretty severe and people have lost a lot of their belongings,” Paul said.

He said the Red Cross mobilized immediately. Crews are working to open shelters, provide meals, distribute supplies, and offer health and mental health services.

“We have 12 volunteers from the Dayton Area Chapter actually assisting right now with opening shelters or providing sheltering, feeding, bulk distribution of clean-up supplies, we also are doing a lot of damage assessment to see how bad it is and how we can support recovery efforts.”

The Red Cross says its response to the Cincinnati flooding – on top of this past summer’s response to Hurricanes Irma and Harvey – “presents a major financial challenge.”

They now asking people to donate, once more, to help.

“Donations are always needed in disaster recovery efforts and the best way is through cash donations, through redcross.org,” Paul said. “That supports our disaster relief efforts, locally and nationally.”

You can visit http://www.redcross.org/ if you’re interested in donating money or volunteering.