Don’t be alarmed if you hear extra siren tests this month

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – New outdoor warning systems mean people in West Carrollton will hear two tests of the sirens in March.

The West Carrollton Fire Department recently installed five new outdoor emergency warning sirens thanks in part to a State Homeland Security Program grant coordinated through Montgomery County.

The city says the sirens will be tested during the regular monthly test at noon on Monday, March 5, and during the state-wide tornado drill and test of the Emergency Alert System at 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, March 21.

Officials say these tests may be canceled if the weather is poor to avoid causing undue alarm.

The new sirens have been placed at the following locations:

11 N. Locust Street

4250 Soldiers Home Miamisburg Road

350 Wilson Park Drive

Fire Station 57 at 1700 S. Alex Road

Another siren, recently replaced in 2009, exists at the W.C. High School located at 5833 Student St.

Two sirens, formerly located 883 Blanche Drive and 225 Lake Forest Drive, were removed because the new sirens are more efficient and cover a larger footprint, according to Fire Chief Chris Barnett.

Barnett said the newer technology allowed the city to reduce the total number of sirens needed and provided for battery backup power source that was not available on the older sirens.

The sirens may not sound different to residents, but they have the ability to be heard approximately 1.5 miles away, depending on the topography and atmospheric conditions.

The grant covered approximately half of the total installation cost of $84,276.

West Carrollton says the former sirens were installed in 1982. “Reliability and the availability of parts to repair the sirens was starting to be a concern due to their age,” Barnett said. “When the grant funding became available to assist in paying for new sirens, we knew we needed to take advantage of the opportunity.”

Barnett said the sirens are meant to alert people who are outdoors in parks or bike trails that something dangerous is happening, and to go inside. “You may hear the siren indoors, but they are not intended to penetrate inside residential and commercial structures,” Barnett said. “People who are already inside need to depend on other communications alert options to stay updated on impending danger.”