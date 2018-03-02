Evacuations ordered as storm sweeps through California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Residents of coastal Southern California neighborhoods are under evacuation orders ahead of a powerful winter storm sweeping in after bringing heavy snow and whiteout conditions to northern mountains.

As many as 30,000 people are under orders to leave Friday in foothill communities of Santa Barbara County, including areas devastated by deadly mud flows in January. Authorities didn’t know how many heeded the warnings.

To the north, a blizzard warning is in effect for parts of the Sierra Nevada, where more than a foot of snow fell Thursday, shutting down major roads. Authorities warned of high avalanche danger for the backcountry around Lake Tahoe.