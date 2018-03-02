Key insurance group to leave Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A key insurance group is leaving the Miami Valley.

Premier Health confirms to 2 NEWS  the Premier Health Insuring Corporation, also known as the Premier Health Plan, and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid agreed to end their contract April 1, 2018.

Read this statement from Premier Health:

As Premier Health embarks on a new three‐year strategic plan, we remain committed to our mission to build healthier communities using the population health models and resources we have already put in place to support value‐based care. In assessing how best to meet our value‐based goals going forward, we have decided to exit the health insurance business. Premier Health Plan, Inc., will no longer provide health insurance coverage to businesses starting in January 2019. Our exit from the commercial large group insurance market will give our business clients the time that they need to choose another insurer without creating the necessity to hold a special enrollment period for their employees.
As part of this transition, Premier Health Insuring Corporation, which does business under the name Premier Health Plan (“Premier Health Plan”), and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) recently agreed to mutually terminate their Medicare Advantage plan contract, effective April 1, 2018. This means coverage for beneficiaries enrolled in Premier Health Plan’s Medicare Advantage plan will end on March 31, 2018. Beneficiaries enrolled in Premier Health Plan’s Medicare Advantage plan will be given a Special Enrollment Period by CMS, during which they will be able to enroll in another Medicare Advantage plan or Original Medicare for health insurance coverage. The Special Enrollment Period begins immediately and runs through May 31, 2018. Each beneficiary enrolled in Premier Health Plan’s Medicare Advantage plan will receive a letter within the next week that will outline important details and next steps. Premier Health Plan intended to sell its Medicare Advantage plan earlier this year, but was unable to reach final agreement with the potential buyer.

Premier Health Plan users are expected to receive a letter about the notice and the next step in the transition.

