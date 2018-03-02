Local students celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Some schools in the Miami Valley celebrated a famous author’s birthday Friday.

The Primrose School of Centerville and the Primrose School on Yankee Street in Washington Township honored Dr. Seuss by listening to some of his books.

2 NEWS Today Anchor John Seibel and 2 NEWS Co-anchor Brooke Moore visited the schools and read the author’s books to the students.

Theodor Seuss Geisel was born March 2 1904 and he is known for his beloved books like The Cat in the Hat, Oh, the Places You’ll Go! and many more.

You can view the photo gallery of the celebration below:

PHOTOS: It’s Dr. Seuss’ birthday! View as list View as gallery Open Gallery John Seibel reads to children at Primrose School of Centerville. (WDTN Photo) Brooke Moore reads to children at Primrose School of Centerville at the Washington Township location. (WDTN Photo) Brooke Moore reads to children at Primrose School of Centerville at the Washington Township location. (WDTN Photo) Brooke Moore reads to children at Primrose School of Centerville at the Washington Township location. (WDTN Photo) John Seibel reads to children at Primrose School of Centerville. (WDTN Photo) Brooke Moore reads to children at Primrose School of Centerville at the Washington Township location. (WDTN Photo) Brooke Moore reads to children at Primrose School of Centerville at the Washington Township location. (WDTN Photo)