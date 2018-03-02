Man indicted in case of fatal fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor said Friday James T. Dennis III, has been indicted for allegedly setting a house on fire.

The Dayton Fire Department was called to the first block of S. Terry Street where crews rescued four people and two dogs from a burning home where the man’s mother and brother died from their injuries.

READ MORE: Several rescued from Dayton house fire

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Dennis III on two counts of murder and a total of three counts of aggravated arson.

Dennis III is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000.00 bond.

His arraignment is schedule to be on Tuesday, March 6.