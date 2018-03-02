Opportunities Fair opens for UD students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students at a local university will have a chance to come together with teachers and business professionals for a national conference Friday.

The IMPACT Conference at the University of Dayton provides students with several workshops with topics covering social justice, activism and advocacy.

Organizers of this conference hope the students will be able to walk away from experience with ways to make a difference in the world.

There will be an Opportunities Fair from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Kennedy Union ballroom where students can talk with professionals about how they what to make an impact in their life.

The conference started Thursday and will end Sunday, March 4.

