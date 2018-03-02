Police look for vehicle involved in fatal hit and run crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run crash in Dayton.

Officers responded to reports of a person down in a yard in the 700 block of S. Smithville Road, near Huffman Avenue, around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a person hit by a vehicle.

That person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police are looking for a silver vehicle with heavy front end damage.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Dayton Police.

