Powerful east coast storm causes flight cancellations at Dayton International Airport

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/CNN) — A powerful nor’easter bearing down on the east coast is causing flight delays and cancellations at Dayton International Airport.

Just before 5 a.m. Friday, 10 departing and arriving flights were canceled, with two flight delays announced. To see a complete list of cancellations and delays, click here.

The storm is expected to bring heavy downpours and possible hurricane-strength gusts of wind from the Carolinas up to Maine.

Coastal flooding is also a possibility.

“The storm will over lap with three high tide cycles midday Friday, Friday night, and Saturday midday,” Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said. “That’s why the National Weather Service expects storm surges between 3 and 4 feet.”

The storm could feature a rapid drop in atmospheric pressure.

“We’re obviously tough New Englanders and resilient to weather, but it’s important to make smart decisions during a storm like this,” Gov. Baker said.

Forecasters say the system will move slowly, meaning the impact of wind, rain and flooding from the storm could be felt for days.

Parts of Massachusetts and New York are expected to get hit the hardest.

“We’re scheduling people, checking equipment, gaining additional resources,” John O’Connell from PSEG Long Island said.

“We are watching this very closely, we’re ready to mobilize should we need to – in terms of shelters or anything like that,” added Nassau County executive Laura Curran.

Dayton International Airport isn’t the only place feeling the effects of the approaching storm. Flight tracking services say the storm has already caused cancellations to many flights for Friday.

