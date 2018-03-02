Red Cross helping family after Dayton apartment fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Red Cross is assisting a family after an apartment fire in Dayton.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the 400 block of Briarwood Avenue, near N. Smithville Road, around 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived, they found a two-story apartment building on fire.

Crews knocked down the fire. No one was hurt.

A family was displaced in the fire. They reportedly told firefighters malfunctioning baseboard heating may have caused the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

