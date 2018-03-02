Report: 2 killed in CMU dorm shooting; suspect at large

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot and killed two people on Central Michigan’s campus Friday, Michigan State Police confirm.

Central Michigan University says two people were shot and killed at Campbell Hall Friday. The deceased were not students and investigators believe the incident stemmed from a domestic situation.

Authorities are searching for James Eric Davis, Jr. who is around 19 years old, 5-foot-10 and 135 pounds. He has been named as a person of interest in the shooting.

The Morning Sun reports the suspect, whom authorities believe was released from a local hospital Friday morning, was last seen wearing yellow-colored jeans and a blue hoodie. City officials say the suspect may have taken off the blue hoodie.

Parents are being asked to go to the Comfort Inn, located at 2424 S. Mission Street, where university staff will be on site to support families.

Isabella County Central Dispatch confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 all schools in the Mount Pleasant area are on lockdown.

Gov. Rick Snyder tweeted he is in contact with Michigan State Police about the situation at Central Michigan University.

“The priority right now is the safety of those still on campus and I thank all first responders involved for their swift action,” he tweeted.