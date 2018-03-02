U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary visits local infant addiction treatment center

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Secretary Alex Azar is visiting Ohio after President Trump hosted an opioid Summit on Thursday in Washington, D.C.

For those who don’t know, Brigid’s Path is an addiction treatment center that treats newborns addicted to drugs. The goal is to get the newborns of medication and attempt a more holistic, loving approach.

The infants are exposed to drugs before birth. Brigid’s Path provides a home-like care setting that allows mothers, family members and foster parents to be part of the treatment.

That process isn’t cheap and right now it’s privately funded.

“You couldn’t give me a greater sense of urgency then I already had. But today’s work and seeing the individuals and meeting with the individuals. It has reinforced in me what I have heard from the President. What I’ve heard from the First Lady. What the entire administration is feeling. This is a crisis impacting every corner of the United States,” said Secretary Azar.

Today, without Medicaid funding, Brigid’s Path can only take care of 4 newborns at a time.

Brigid’s Path founder, Jill Kingston, a foster parent, has worked for years to open the doors to Brigid’s Path.

“This community came up around us and became an advocate to help open an organization like Brigid’s Path,” said Kingston.

The CRIB ACT, supported by Senators Rob Portman, Sharrod Brown, along with Congressman Mike Turner, would grant medicaid exceptions. The bill would open up coverage and funding. It would allow up to 24 babies to be treated at Brigid’s Path.

“I want to look at our programs to see what we can do to be helpful and supportive. But at the end of the day, states do decide what their Medicaid programs fund. We work with them on that,” said Secretary Azar.

“The CRIB ACT act will provide another opportunity to ensure babies are given the care they need to thrive,” said Senator Portman.

“We must ensure Ohio mothers and babies have access to residential treatment facilities that specialize in giving them the special care they need,” said Senator Sharrod Brown.

Rep. Mike Turner took part in the round table discussion at Brigid’s Path and told reporters after the press conference, “This has to get done. It’s that simple.”

