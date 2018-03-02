UD women advance to A10 semifinals

RICHMOND, Va. – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team battled to a 67-58 win over Richmond University in the 2018 Atlantic 10 Championship Quarterfinals Friday morning.
The Flyers (22-5, 15-1 A-10) keep their postseason alive while the Spiders (14-17, 8-8 A-10) end their season.
KEY MOMENT
4th quarter (4:06) – Dayton led by just one point at 53-52 before a layup by sophomore Jordan Wilmoth and a quick follow up jumper by sophomore Jayla Scaife pushed the Flyer lead to five and they never looked back.
GAME BREAKDOWN
1st Quarter: Dayton 15, Richmond 16
- Dayton hit back-to-back three’s to start the game on a 6-0 run.
- Richmond countered though with a 7-0 run of its own to take the lead by the 7:08 mark.
- A free throw by senior JaVonna Layfield ended a 4:00 drought for UD.
- By the media timeout, the Flyers had taken the lead back 10-9.
- The game stayed close, but Richmond led 16-15 at the end of the first.
2nd Quarter: Dayton 34, Richmond 26
- Junior Lauren Cannatelli hit a three to start the second, putting Dayton back on top.
- UD took a 21-16 lead in the first minute and a half of the second.
- Richmond was forced to take a timeout at the 7:55 mark as Dayton had a 9-0 run to start the quarter.
- The Flyers got the margin to double figures at 31-20 with 4:00 to play in the half.
- The Spiders pulled closer though as the Flyers went on a 2:12 drought.
- UD led by eight going into the locker room.
- Layfield led the Flyers with 12 points and had five rebounds.
- The Flyers outshot the Spiders 42 percent to 35 percent, and outrebounded them 20-15.
3rd Quarter: Dayton 47, Richmond 43
- Richmond hit a pair of free throws to make it a six-point game by the 8:29 mark, but a Layfield contested layup answered for the Flyers.
- Cannatelli had a nice drive and an and-one to put Dayton back ahead 11 points with 6:50 to go.
- At the media break, Dayton led Richmond 41-33.
- The Spiders cut it to three at 43-40 with 2:22 to play in the quarter.
- A free throw with :36 left ended a three-minute Dayton skid.
- Richmond outscored Dayton 17-13 in the quarter.
4th Quarter: Dayton 67, Richmond 58
- Dayton came out ahead to start the fourth again. Richmond didn’t get its first point until the 8:37 mark.
- Richmond scored in transition at the 6:16 mark and called a timeout to slow down the game with Dayton leading by four.
- The Flyers suffered from a 4:44 scoring drought during that stretch.
- Dayton started to get in foul trouble as well with two starters picking up their fourth.
- Strong offensive rebounding and free throws guided the Flyers down the stretch as Richmond was forced to rely on fouling its way back into the game.
- Dayton held on and advanced however.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
17-11 – JaVonna Layfield finished the game with another double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. It was her 17th of the season.
10-12 – Jayla Scaife also had a double-double with 10 points and 12 boards.
9-9 – Lauren Cannatelli went a perfect 9-for-9 from the free throw line and scored 17 points as well.
38.3% – The Flyers shot 38.3 percent overall while holding the Spiders to 33.9 percent.
26-for-31 – Dayton hit 26-of-31 free throws, which was more made free throws than Richmond attempted (21).
37-35 – The Flyers outrebounded the Spiders, 37-35.
UP NEXT
- The Flyers will face the winner of No. 4 George Mason and No. 5 George Washington, who play Friday at 2 p.m.