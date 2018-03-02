UD women advance to A10 semifinals

RICHMOND, Va. – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team battled to a 67-58 win over Richmond University in the 2018 Atlantic 10 Championship Quarterfinals Friday morning.

The Flyers (22-5, 15-1 A-10) keep their postseason alive while the Spiders (14-17, 8-8 A-10) end their season.

KEY MOMENT

4th quarter (4:06) – Dayton led by just one point at 53-52 before a layup by sophomore Jordan Wilmoth and a quick follow up jumper by sophomore Jayla Scaife pushed the Flyer lead to five and they never looked back.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Quarter: Dayton 15, Richmond 16

Dayton hit back-to-back three’s to start the game on a 6-0 run.

Richmond countered though with a 7-0 run of its own to take the lead by the 7:08 mark.

A free throw by senior JaVonna Layfield ended a 4:00 drought for UD.

By the media timeout, the Flyers had taken the lead back 10-9.

The game stayed close, but Richmond led 16-15 at the end of the first.

2nd Quarter: Dayton 34, Richmond 26

Junior Lauren Cannatelli hit a three to start the second, putting Dayton back on top.

UD took a 21-16 lead in the first minute and a half of the second.

Richmond was forced to take a timeout at the 7:55 mark as Dayton had a 9-0 run to start the quarter.

The Flyers got the margin to double figures at 31-20 with 4:00 to play in the half.

The Spiders pulled closer though as the Flyers went on a 2:12 drought.

UD led by eight going into the locker room.

Layfield led the Flyers with 12 points and had five rebounds.

The Flyers outshot the Spiders 42 percent to 35 percent, and outrebounded them 20-15.

3rd Quarter: Dayton 47, Richmond 43

Richmond hit a pair of free throws to make it a six-point game by the 8:29 mark, but a Layfield contested layup answered for the Flyers.

Cannatelli had a nice drive and an and-one to put Dayton back ahead 11 points with 6:50 to go.

At the media break, Dayton led Richmond 41-33.

The Spiders cut it to three at 43-40 with 2:22 to play in the quarter.

A free throw with :36 left ended a three-minute Dayton skid.

Richmond outscored Dayton 17-13 in the quarter.

4th Quarter: Dayton 67, Richmond 58

Dayton came out ahead to start the fourth again. Richmond didn’t get its first point until the 8:37 mark.

Richmond scored in transition at the 6:16 mark and called a timeout to slow down the game with Dayton leading by four.

The Flyers suffered from a 4:44 scoring drought during that stretch.

Dayton started to get in foul trouble as well with two starters picking up their fourth.

Strong offensive rebounding and free throws guided the Flyers down the stretch as Richmond was forced to rely on fouling its way back into the game.

Dayton held on and advanced however.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

17-11 – JaVonna Layfield finished the game with another double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. It was her 17th of the season.

10-12 – Jayla Scaife also had a double-double with 10 points and 12 boards.

9-9 – Lauren Cannatelli went a perfect 9-for-9 from the free throw line and scored 17 points as well.

38.3% – The Flyers shot 38.3 percent overall while holding the Spiders to 33.9 percent.

26-for-31 – Dayton hit 26-of-31 free throws, which was more made free throws than Richmond attempted (21).

37-35 – The Flyers outrebounded the Spiders, 37-35.

UP NEXT

The Flyers will face the winner of No. 4 George Mason and No. 5 George Washington, who play Friday at 2 p.m.