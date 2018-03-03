Family, friends remember 20-year-old man killed in hit-and-run

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Family members and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil Saturday evening to remember a 20-year-old man killed by a hit-and-run driver.

According to family members, Logan Grimes, Jr. went out to get something to eat Thursday night and never came home.

Police were called to South Smithville Road near Huffman Avenue just before 10 p.m. Thursday, according to authorities. That’s where they found Grimes in a yard after being hit by a car.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

“He was just a sweet boy,” said Tina Laake, Grimes’s cousin. “If you knew him for two minutes, you were friends forever.”

Laake teared up remembering her late cousin, who she said loved reading, playing video games and helping others.

“If he had extra money, he’d actually buy food for the homeless man up the street and take it to him,” she said. “And that’s just the type of person he was. If you needed something, he would do it for you if he could.”

Police are still searching for the driver who kept going.

“He just turned 20 years old,” said Steven Grimes, Logan Grimes’s uncle. “He was still a kid. And for somebody to hit him…I just want justice.”

Family members are now leaning on each other, hoping for closure. Tina Laake urges the person responsible to come forward.

“You don’t know what you took from us,” she said. “He was the best thing in our family. He was the best out of all of us.”

Police are looking for a 2002 silver Chrysler Voyager minivan with Ohio license plate GNS 6346. The vehicle should have damage to the front end and windshield, according to officials.