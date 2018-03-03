Flyers beat GW on Senior Day

DAYTON – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team defeated George Washington 88-78 at UD Arena on Senior Day, the final regular season game of the season.

Darrell Davis scored a game-high 22 points and was one of five Flyers to score in double figures on the night, as Dayton improves its record to 14-16 overall and 8-10 in conference play, while George Washington drops to 14-17 overall and 7-11 in the Atlantic 10. The win ensured Dayton will be seeded in front of George Washington in next week’s Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, which will take place in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena from March 7-11.

Seniors Darrell Davis and Joey Gruden were honored prior to the game in front of the capacity crowd at UD Arena for Senior Night.

FIRST HALF

•Darrell Davis opened his Senior Night with a three-pointer on Dayton’s first offensive possession to give the Flyers a 3-0 lead, which they would not relinquish for the entire first half.

•Dayton raced out to a 16-5 lead, powered behind eight early points from Darrell Davis, with 14:59 to play in the first half. The 11-point margin was the largest lead in the half.

•George Washington had a seven-minute stretch (15:51-8:47) where the Colonials were a perfect 10-for-10 shooting from the floor and narrowed the Flyers lead down to 27-23.

•George Washington’s Jair Bolden hit a step-back jumper at the elbow with 20 seconds remaining to make the score 37-32 and bring the Colonials within five points heading into halftime.

•Flyer freshman Kostas Antetokounmpo had 10 points in the first half, which led all players.

SECOND HALF

•George Washington took its first lead of the game when a layup from Arnaldo Toro made the score 41-40 with 17:18 to play in the game.

•The game was tied at 46-46 when the Flyers exploded with a 12-0 run to begin taking control of the game. The run was highlighted by six points from Josh Cunningham and made the score 58-46 with 13:47 remaining.

•The closest George Washington would get after Dayton’s 12-0 run was seven points, when Yuta Watanabe made a leaning jumper to bring the score to 83-76 with 39 seconds remaining.

•Sophomore Trey Landers made three free throws in the final 20 seconds to help seal the win for Dayton

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

•Darrell Davis led all scorers with 22 points and was one of five players that scored in double figures for Dayton. Josh Cunningham and Trey Landers both scored 17 apiece, Kostas Antetokounmpo added 14 points, and Jordan Davis pitched in 11 more points.

•Darrell Davis now has 994 career points and is just six points shy of becoming the 48th player in Dayton history with 1,000 career points.

•It was the sixth time this season the Flyers have had five players score in double figures, with the last time being on Feb. 10 at VCU.

•Antetokounmpo’s 14 points marked a new career high. His previous best was 12 points, which he had set against Akron on Nov. 25 and then matched that total vs. Saint Louis on Feb. 20.

•Cunningham also led the Flyers with 13 rebounds, giving him his ninth double-double of the season.

•Dayton had 23 assists for the game as a team, while George Washington had just 13 assists. The Flyers recorded an assist on 23 of their 32 made field goals (72%).

•Jaylen Crutcher was the leading assist man for the Flyers with seven helpers.

•Joey Gruden recorded his first career start.

•Tonight marked Dayton’s sixth sellout of the season and capped off the second-best season in terms of average attendance ever at UD Arena with 12,997 fans a game. The all-time record was set last season with a mark of 13,018, which broke the previous record set during the 1969-70 season, which was the Arena’s inaugural season.

•Dayton led the game for a total of 38:44 in game time, while George Washington held the lead for just 18 seconds.

UP NEXT

•Dayton will compete in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, which will take place in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena from March 7-11.

•UD’s first game will be on Thursday, March 8 against an opponent to be determined after this evening’s games.