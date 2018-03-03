Police: Car stolen with 3 young kids inside from Colerain Township located, suspect at large

CINCINNATI — Police are searching for a stolen car with a suspect and three young children still inside.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Howard Mullis, 33, of Cleves.

Police said the suspect stole the SUV from the Pit Stop at the corner of Pippin and Galbraith in Colerain Township. Two 4-year-olds and a 1-year-old were still inside the vehicle.

The car is described as a silver and black Volkswagon SUV with tinted windows. The license plate number is HIM7552.

If you see a matching vehicle or have any more information, call 911 or Colerain Police at 513-385-7504.