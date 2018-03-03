Secret Service responding to reports man shot himself in front of White House; building on lockdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Secret Service says it’s responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House.

The agency says in a Twitter post that there are no other reported injuries related to the incident.

The Secret Service tweeted about noon Saturday that personnel are responding and a person “allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line” of the White House.

President Donald Trump is in Florida.

CNN reports the White House is on lockdown. There is no word on the man’s identity or condition.