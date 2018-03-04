Army Reservist pinned between vehicles at Ohio center, dies

LIMA, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a U.S. Army reservist who was pinned between two vehicles at a reserve center in western Ohio has died.

The Shawnee Township Police Department in Allen County says 20-year-old Jacob Wilkes, of Oregon, suffered severe head injuries in the accident around 1:15 p.m. Saturday. He died at the scene.

Police say a large military vehicle was backing into the garage at the reserve center south of Lima to tow another vehicle and pinned Wilkes between the two vehicles.

The accident is being investigated by the U.S. Army and Shawnee Township police.

Shawnee Township is about 85 miles (137 kilometers) south of Toledo.

