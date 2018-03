Enjoy another day with bright sunshine and plenty of blue sky. Temperatures will still be running about average for this time of the year.

TODAY: Sunny and cool. High 46

TONIGHT: A few clouds late. Low 26

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of a few showers developing in the evening. High 48

Clouds start rolling back in on Monday with another storm system. Expect rain and snow showers possible next week with chilly temperatures.