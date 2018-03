SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – We’re learning new information about the death of 6-year-old boy in Shelby County.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, Rylan Ferguson died as a result of drowning.

Rylan was playing outside near his home in Pasco when the ground he was standing on gave way, and he fell into Mosquito Creek.

His body was recovered Monday morning 2 miles from where he was last seen.