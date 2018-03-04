Ohio lawmaker pushes bill to provide money for pothole fixes

Published:
Pesky potholes in Dayton (WDTN Photo)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio’s Senate minority leader is pushing a bill that would immediately give $30 million to communities to fill rim-rattling potholes.

The (Willoughby) News-Herald reports Sen. Kenny Yuko, a Richmond Heights Democrat, says constituents have been complaining about potholes after a harsh winter of sub-freezing temperatures. Yuko says the one-time payment would come from Ohio’s $2 billion rainy day fund.

Yuko cited East Cleveland, one of the poorest communities in the state, which needs money to smooth out the city’s pothole-cratered main thoroughfare, Euclid Avenue.

He also pointed to the American Society of Civil Engineers’ 2017 Infrastructure Report Card that estimates Ohio motorists spend an average of $475 a year on pothole-related repairs.

