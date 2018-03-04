Raiders advance to HL semifinals

DETROIT – The Wright State men’s basketball team used five players in double-figure scoring to post an 87-72 win over Green Bay in the second round of the Little Caesars Horizon League Championship in Detroit Saturday night.

Louden Love led the way with 17 points and seven rebounds while Cole Gentry added 16 and Grant Benzinger and Everett Winchetser each ended with 15 points. Mark Hughes and Jaylon Hall finished with 10 points each.

With the 23 wins, the Raiders matched the most wins in a Division I season set twice before in 2007 and 2013. With Love’s seven rebounds tonight, he becomes the all-time season leader with 308 rebounds, surpassing Thad Burton’s 305 in 1998.

The Raiders will play Monday at 9:30 pm against the winner of the UIC-Milwaukee game played Sunday night.

GAME SUMMARY

First Half Highlights

WSU led 37-21 at halftime with a well-spread out offense.

The Phoenix went scoreless until 12:50 to go in the half.

Love and Benzinger each had eight points to lead the Raider through the first 20 minutes.

Cole Gentry added seven points and Mark Hughes six as Benzinger had five rebounds.

The Raiders shot 47% from the field and hit six threes with only four turnovers.

Wright State collected 14 points in the paint.

Second Half Highlights

The Raiders scored 50 points in the second half.

WSU shot 58% from the field as Winchester led WSU with 12 points.

Gentry and Love each had nine points.

Green Bay had 19 fouls as WSU shot 26 free throws, making 20.

Wright State scored 20 points in the paint.

FACTS AND FIGURES

WSU outrebounded the Phoenix 36-32 and notched 19 assists on 28 field goals made.

The Raiders shot 52% from the field with eight threes and 23 free throws made.

WSU outscored GB in the paint 34-18 and 16-5 off turnovers.

The Raider bench scored 25 points.

Wright State led by 21 with 15:18 remaining while GB never led.

POST-GAME REACTION

“I told the guys we were really good defensively tonight. I’m really pleased with how we came out and stayed focused.”

–WSU head coach Scott Nagy

“You have to guard the ball well and the others who aren’t on the ball need to fill the lanes. It was a team effort and we did our job.”

— Grant Benzinger

“I work on passing a lot. At the beginning of the second I was passing to the fifth row but we keep working on it. We have two more games to concentrate on now.”

–Louden Love

NEXT UP

“The Raiders will play the winner of the UIC-Milwaukee game Monday night at 9:30 pm eastern on ESPNU.