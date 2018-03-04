WSU women advance to HL semifinals

DETROIT – The Wright State women’s basketball team cruised to the semifinals after a 83-61 win over Cleveland State Sunday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Little Caesars Horizon League Championship.

Mackenzie Taylor had her career-best with 22 points and six threes while Player of the Year Chelsea Welch posted a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Lexi Smith ended with 12 points while Emily Vogelpohl grabbed 11 boards. Symone Simmons finished with nine points and eight rebounds for the Raiders.

Wright State is now 22-9 overall and will play IUPUI in the semi-finals Monday at 3:30 pm eastern.

GAME SUMMARY

First Half Highlights

The Raiders led 19-15 after the first quarter on five points each from Mackenzie Taylor, Symone Simmons and Lexi Smith.

Halftime score was 47-30, outscoring the Vikings 28-15 in the second quarter.

Taylor had 11 points and Smith had 10 points.

The Raiders shot 47% from the field, including seven three pointers.

Wright State won the rebounding game 22-17 through the first 20 minutes as Emily Vogepohl had a team-best six boards.

Second Half Highlights

Though the Vikings cut into the lead during the third quarter, the Raiders built it back to 20 points at 64-44 after 30 minutes. Taylor had 16 points after three.

WSU shot 43% on the second half as Taylor added 11 points in the final 20 minutes.

The Raiders outscored the Vikings in each of the final quarters: 17-14 and 19-17,

FACTS AND FIGURES

WSU outscored CSU 36-30 in the paint and 11-2 off the bench as well as 14-10 off second chances.

The Vikings led by five late in the first quarter for their largest lead while WSU led by 23 early in the fourth period.

The Raiders outrebounded Cleveland State 52-32.

Wright State had 15 turnovers, six blocks and five steals.

NEXT UP

The Raiders will play number two seed IUPUI on Monday at 3:30 pm in the semifinals at Little Caesars Arena.

The Jaguars and the Raiders split the regular-season matchups with each team winning on the road.