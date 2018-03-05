Businesses come together to support local family

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several businesses in and near the Oregon District have come together to support the family of a woman who worked at several neighborhood restaurants.

Fe Meier died suddenly February 14, according to local business owners, leaving behind an 8-year-old son.

“She was a huge, huge ball of light – just lit up any room,” said Landon McKibben, a manager at Canal Street Arcade and Deli.

McKibben worked with Meier up until her death. Since then, his business is one of several in the neighborhood that have rallied together to help her family.

“To see what this community has done in support of her young son, her family to help with the services and everything, it’s seriously mind-blowing, and it speaks volumes for what Dayton is really about,” he said.

Since March 1, several restaurants have hosted benefits for the family. McKibben said one fundraiser he was involved with collected $1,400, and he’s still counting the proceeds from another benefit.

On Sunday night, Lily’s Bistro donated a portion of all its sales to Meier’s family.

“It’s been really neat seeing everyone volunteer and organize around this so quickly,” said Emily Mendenhall, co-owner of Lily’s Bistro.

In addition to the recent events, an online fundraiser has collected more than $11,000 in donations.

McKibben said he’s proud to see what the community has done for Meier’s son.

“I’m excited to see him feel her love through what we have done,” he said.

Fundraising events in the Oregon District continue through March 8.