Car window believed to be shot out off Watervliet Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS is learning new information after another driver comes forward, stating their car window was broken while driving.
Most of these cases have happened on U.S. 35 and I-75. However, Dayton Police are now checking to see if it’s now happening in residential areas.
“Out if nowhere, I just heard the loudest crash,” said 19-year-old Mackenzie Shepherd.
Shepherd looked to her back seat and saw a hole on the driver side window.
“I thought at first that I got hit. Then I looked back and saw the bottom glass was gone. I thought I was getting shot at. I just tried to get home as fast as I could,” said Shepherd.
Shepherd was driving down Watervliet Avenue just after midnight. She couldn’t see anyone around her.
“I was freaking out. I didn’t know what to do,” said Shepherd.
2NEWS has reported on windows shot out along I-70, I-75, and U-S 35 over the past several weeks.
Shepherd is shaken but has a message for whoever is responsible for breaking her window.
“I don’t want to see anyone else get hurt. I was fine, but what if the next person isn’t,” said Shepherd.
This isn’t the first time windows have been shot out in the greater Dayton area.
On February 22nd a Dayton Police car and another vehicle reported having their windows shot out along U.S. 35.
Police believe the pellet came from a slingshot.
A similar event occurred to at least four other cars within 24 hours.
On february 26th, at least 2 more drivers reported damage from a possible slingshot…