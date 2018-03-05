Car window believed to be shot out off Watervliet Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS is learning new information after another driver comes forward, stating their car window was broken while driving.

Most of these cases have happened on U.S. 35 and I-75. However, Dayton Police are now checking to see if it’s now happening in residential areas.

“Out if nowhere, I just heard the loudest crash,” said 19-year-old Mackenzie Shepherd.

Shepherd looked to her back seat and saw a hole on the driver side window.

“I thought at first that I got hit. Then I looked back and saw the bottom glass was gone. I thought I was getting shot at. I just tried to get home as fast as I could,” said Shepherd.

Shepherd was driving down Watervliet Avenue just after midnight. She couldn’t see anyone around her.

“I was freaking out. I didn’t know what to do,” said Shepherd.

2NEWS has reported on windows shot out along I-70, I-75, and U-S 35 over the past several weeks.

Shepherd is shaken but has a message for whoever is responsible for breaking her window.

“I don’t want to see anyone else get hurt. I was fine, but what if the next person isn’t,” said Shepherd.

This isn’t the first time windows have been shot out in the greater Dayton area.

On February 22nd a Dayton Police car and another vehicle reported having their windows shot out along U.S. 35.

Police believe the pellet came from a slingshot.

A similar event occurred to at least four other cars within 24 hours.

On february 26th, at least 2 more drivers reported damage from a possible slingshot…