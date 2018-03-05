Cause of Dayton house fire under investigation

Crews battle a house fire on W. Riverview Ave. in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire officials are working to learn what caused a house fire in Dayton early Monday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a fire in the 1300 block of W. Riverview Avenue, near N. Broadway Street just after 3 a.m. Monday.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

Fire officials say it’s unclear if the house is vacant because there is property inside the home.

There were no reports of injuries.

Vectren and DP&L were called to the scene to cut gas and power and to the house.

The house was badly damaged in the fire.

