City of Trotwood votes down medical marijuana resolutions

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – For the first time, the City of Trotwood voted on a permanent resolution on medical marijuana businesses in their city.

Trotwood City Council members voted down all 3 resolutions which, if passed, would have allowed medical marijuana processors, dispensaries and cultivators to do business within city limits.

Council members say there’s still too many unanswered about medical marijuana and how the state will regulate it. Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald says she doesn’t want the stigma of marijuana to reflect badly on the city, which is why she voted no on all 3 resolutions Monday night.

However, some residents 2 NEWS spoke with disagree with the vote and instead think passing the resolution would have brought new business and jobs to the area, ultimately stimulating the economy.

The city’s vote Monday night doesn’t fall in line with what residents had to say back in 2017 when they were surveyed about this issue. 78 percent say they would support having a medical marijuana cultivator in Trotwood. That’s according to about the roughly 200 people who were surveyed. 21 percent said they wouldn’t support it.

“We deal with a lot of perception issues,” Mayor McDonald said. “We don’t want to have the perception that Trotwood is in this just for the money and that kind of business because what we’re trying to do is create a stable community where our citizens can feel safe and comfortable.”

“I think it’s a very good thing.” Sharron Williams said. “I’m not hung up kids getting a hold of it or it being a bane for the community. I’m not hung up on that. Regulations will take care of that. I’m looking the medicinal benefits of it and what it can do for people.”

The city is able to revisit this issue any time and potentially reverse their decision. Mayor McDonald says while it’s not the right fit for the city now, she says that could change.

She says she and the council will continue having an open mind about this issue moving forward.