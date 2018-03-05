Dayton Airport Police K9s gifted protective vests

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Airport’s four-legged officers received back-up recently. A Miami Valley company raised money to buy the airport’s K9 unit protective vests.

A golden lab named Gunner modeled his new gear Monday. The K9 officer didn’t seem to mind wearing the custom tailored, bullet-proof, stab-proof vest. The trained explosives detection K9 and and his two-legged partner, Sergeant Ted Priest, patrol the airport and provide mutual aid for neighboring agencies.

“We provide a very strong extra layer of security here at the airport,” Sgt. Priest explained. “So his job is very, very important.”

Gunner is the first of the airport’s three K9 officers to receive his vest from Globe Kitchen Equipment Company.

The Moraine-based company teamed up with the Ohio Law Enforcement K9 Association (OLEKA) to find beneficiaries of several employee fundraisers.

About 65 employees participated in a company bake sale, bacon raffle and 50/50 to raise enough money to purchase two $660 vests.

Marketing manager Mary Herman explained all of the funds came directly from employees’ pocketbooks.

“There’s a lot of employees here who are very fond of dogs, so it was easy,” Herman said.

Sgt. Priest said he was touched by the gift.

“It’s very humbling, very cool, nice,” Sgt. Priest said. “It really warms my heart… that they want to protect my partner as much as I want to protect them.”

The Globe employees are hoping to hold more fundraisers to purchase an additional vest for the airport unit’s newest K9 officer.