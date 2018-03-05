Hit and run suspect turns herself into sheriff’s office

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman who was involved in deadly hit and run incident in Dayton has now turned herself in and is in custody.

Dayton Police Department tells 2 NEWS police found the suspect’s vehicle around 1:00 p.m. Saturday in the city of Dayton and the suspect later turned herself in to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to reports of a person down in a yard in the 700 block of S. Smithville Road, near Huffman Avenue, around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, March 1.

The coroner identified the victim of the hit and run as 20-year-old Logan C. Grimes, Jr. from Dayton.

Police say the suspect was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicular homicide and a felony hit and run. Detectives in this case say they will present charges to the Montgomery County Prosectuor’s Office.

This case is still under investigation.

