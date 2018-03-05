Hit and run suspect turns herself into sheriff’s office

By Published: Updated:
Police investigate a fatal pedestrian strike on S. Smithville Road in Dayton (Photo: Fred Taylor)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A woman who was involved in deadly hit and run incident in Dayton has now turned herself in and is in custody.

Dayton Police Department tells 2 NEWS police found the suspect’s vehicle around 1:00 p.m. Saturday in the city of Dayton and the suspect later turned herself in to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to reports of a person down in a yard in the 700 block of S. Smithville Road, near Huffman Avenue, around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, March 1.

The coroner identified the victim of the hit and run as 20-year-old Logan C. Grimes, Jr. from Dayton.

READ MORE: Family desperate for answers after deadly hit and run crash

Police say the suspect was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicular homicide and a felony hit and run. Detectives in this case say they will present charges to the Montgomery County Prosectuor’s Office.

This case is still under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s