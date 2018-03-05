Local hospitals receive national recognition

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Two hospitals in the Miami Valley received national recognition Monday.

The IBM Watson Health named Kettering Medical Center and Sycamore Medical Center in the top 100’s list in the nation’s hospitals.

“This is a great honor,” says Terry Burns, president of Kettering Medical Center. “Our designation as one of the best hospitals in the country is the result of our highly skilled physicians, employees and volunteers who are passionate about delivering faith-based, quality care to our patients every day. Being named to the list 13 times shows that the exceptional care we deliver is consistent.”

“Once again, we are proud to be recognized as a 100 Top Hospital,” says Walter Sackett, president of Sycamore Medical Center. “At Sycamore, providing safe, compassionate, exceptional care is our top priority.”

The breakdown of the study shows both medical centers in the Miami Valley is able to do:

More than 102,000 additional lives could be saved in-hospital

More than 43,000 additional patients could be complication free

More than $4.4 billion in inpatient costs could be saved

Approximately 200,000 fewer discharged patients would be readmitted within 30 days

This is the thirteenth time that Kettering Medical Center has been recognized with this honor-the second highest number of recognition for any hospital on the 100 Top Hospitals list. This year marks the ninth time that Sycamore Medical Center has received the award-the eighth highest number of recognition for any hospital on the 100 Top Hospitals list.

To view the top 100 hospitals in the nation, click here.