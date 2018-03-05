Local hospitals receive national recognition

By Published: Updated:
Kettering Health Network ER in Franklin (WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)
Kettering Health Network ER in Franklin (WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) –  Two hospitals in the Miami Valley received national recognition Monday.

The IBM Watson Health named Kettering Medical Center and Sycamore Medical Center in the top 100’s list in the nation’s hospitals.

“This is a great honor,” says Terry Burns, president of Kettering Medical Center. “Our designation as one of the best hospitals in the country is the result of our highly skilled physicians, employees and volunteers who are passionate about delivering faith-based, quality care to our patients every day. Being named to the list 13 times shows that the exceptional care we deliver is consistent.”

“Once again, we are proud to be recognized as a 100 Top Hospital,” says Walter Sackett, president of Sycamore Medical Center. “At Sycamore, providing safe, compassionate, exceptional care is our top priority.”

The breakdown of the study shows both medical centers in the Miami Valley is able to do:

  • More than 102,000 additional lives could be saved in-hospital
  • More than 43,000 additional patients could be complication free
  • More than $4.4 billion in inpatient costs could be saved
  • Approximately 200,000 fewer discharged patients would be readmitted within 30 days

This is the thirteenth time that Kettering Medical Center has been recognized with this honor-the second highest number of recognition for any hospital on the 100 Top Hospitals list. This year marks the ninth time that Sycamore Medical Center has received the award-the eighth highest number of recognition for any hospital on the 100 Top Hospitals list.

To view the top 100 hospitals in the nation, click here.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s