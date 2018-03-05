Local Media Arts program wins trophies in New York

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local high school program picked up eight trophies in a competition in New York City over the weekend.

Pointz’s Media Arts Program was a finalist in the eight categories in high school radio at the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System’s 78th competition, which recognizes the best in high school and college radio, TV, Web, podcasting and streaming.

Ponitz students, volunteer and staff won the first place entries in these categories:

Best Station Contest

Best Use of Sound Effects

Best Promo Series

Most Innovative Program.

The program were in the four finalist categories:

Best Station Content

“This accomplishment confirms the Ponitz Media Arts program is among the best in the country,” said Viskup.

