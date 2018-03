DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man who was shot in the leg started to ask local residents for help Monday.

According to Regional Dispatch, a man showed up at an apartment in the 1900 block of Palisades Drive with a gunshot wound in the leg.

A resident who saw the victim at the door told police the man then walked away but medics saw the victim and took him to Grandview Hospital.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about the victim’s condition.

Police say they are still looking for the shooter.